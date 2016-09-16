Minister Ferguson apologises over sunken dredge in Mazaruni

Minster within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson has apologised for the inconvenience caused by the sunken dredge, to users of the Mazaruni channel, Region Seven, GINA said.

For weeks, residents have been complaining about the sunken dredge and the government’s failure to have it moved.

Ferguson in an invited comment to GINA said she understands the plight of those affected and is apologising to them. The Minister urged residents, tourists, boat operators, miners and school children to continue to have patience as the Ministry works to bring relief shortly.

The Minister told GINA that engineers from the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) took the initiative to cut the dredge into pieces to have it surface and that by the end of September the entire dredge should have surfaced.

The Minister added, “relief is underway for the affected riverine communities and I can assure the operators who ply their trade in the Mazaruni area, they will be relieved as we work to remove the dredge as soon as possible.”

GINA said that the channel in which the partially submerged dredge is presently lodged is the only avenue for transportation to the upper and middle Mazaruni.