Ministry to seek bids soon for repairs to faulty Hope bridge

Users of the faulty Hope Canal Bridge on the East Coast may soon get some relief as the Ministry of Public Infrastructure yesterday announced that it will soon advertise tenders for critical repair works.

“We did an extensive report on the Hope Canal bridge, yesterday, with (the Ministry of) Finance. We decided that we would go to tender…within the next couple of days for the repairs,” Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson told a press conference yesterday.

In recent months, a particular approach to the $350M bridge has settled significantly, creating a separation from the bridge and posing traffic woes, which saw users bemoaning the condition while calling on the authorities to have it fixed as soon as possible.