Pit bulls suspected in fatal mauling of Leonora man
-two others injured in separate attacks
Police are investigating the death of a homeless man, who is suspected to have been mauled by pit bulls, which have been linked to attacks on two men at Para Field, Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD), early yesterday morning.
Up to press time last night, the dead man was unidentified.
However, the injured were identified as Ramanand Bhikam, 62, of Stewartville Housing Scheme, WCD, and Wilbert Adams, of Cornelia Ida, WCD, who were attacked between 3am and 5am.
Police have since arrested one person.
Police have since arrested one person.

Stabroek News was told that police are yet to arrest the owner of the dogs.
