PM hints at underperformance by Ramayya as REO

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo yesterday said he respected the decision of his former Alliance For Change (AFC) colleague Dr. Veerasammy Ramayya to resign from the party but also hinted that his performance as Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Six was not up to par.

“I am not aware what immediate cause there is to attach to his resignation, but he resigned and then he proceeded to resign also as a member of the Alliance For Change, which he did before,” Nagamootoo said yesterday, when he was approached on the issue at the Ministry of the Presidency, following the swearing in of the members of the tribunal set up to inquire into whether Carvil Duncan is fit to remain as Chairman of the Public Service Commission.

Nagamootoo also noted that Ramayya was the only member of the party’s leadership who voted against it entering into partnership with APNU to contest the 2015 elections. He said that Ramayya, who resigned earlier this week, after he had also resigned as REO, has been consistent in his position, which would have resulted in him not accepting a seat in the National Assembly.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.