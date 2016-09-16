Rose Hall will lead East Berbice’s commercial revolution – Granger

While pledging his commitment to the development of the East Berbice region, President David Granger on Wednesday voiced his confidence that Rose Hall will lead the commercial revolution in the area.

“We want to see Rose Hall Town replicated all over this country because Rose Hall is a small town with a big heart,” Granger said at the launch of the town’s 46th anniversary celebrations at the town’s arch.

Following an enormous parade and march pass, Granger told those in attendance at the launch that he was there to share the moment of pride with the people. “Rose Hall is a powerful commercial dynamo in what is the third largest region in this country,” he said. “I want to work with the Mayor of Rose Hall to unlock that potential and with the chairman of the region, Mr. David Armogan, to develop this great region… I commit myself to this town and this region,” he added.

The anniversary celebrations are being held under the theme, "Proud of our past, optimistic about our future."