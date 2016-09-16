Tribunal appointed to decide Duncan’s fate as Public Service Chairman

President David Granger yesterday appointed members of a tribunal that will determine whether embattled trade unionist Carvil Duncan ought to be removed as Chairman of the Public Service Commission.

Justice Roxane George, who will head the tribunal, and members (ret’d) Justice Winston Patterson and attorney-at-law Robert Ramcharran were sworn in to investigate whether Duncan, who is facing a decision in a court matter that accuses him of stealing monies from the Guyana Power & Light Inc (GPL), has the ability to discharge the functions of the office of Chairperson.

Following the swearing in of the three members of the tribunal, President Granger said that the establishment of the tribunal represents the commitment of his administration to due process. He said that the government is obliged, when matters are brought to its attention, to ensure that its response is not hasty, arbitrary or whimsical but rather is in keeping with the spirit and letter of the constitution.