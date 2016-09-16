Venezuelan sisters fined for illegal entry
-court orders probe into alleged abuse during stay in Linden
Two sisters from Venezuela, who were yesterday charged with entering Guyana illegally, were fined while a probe was ordered into allegations that they were abused during their stay here.
A city court heard that on July 23, at Charity, Essequibo, Vladmyre Abrio, 22 and Leslie Abrio, 18, of Venezuela, entered Guyana by sea and disembarked without the consent of an immigration officer. The women pleaded guilty to the charges when it was read to them by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
