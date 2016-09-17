Bandits steal $3M in Edinburgh home invasion

Armed bandits yesterday stole $3M in cash during an early morning home invasion at Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice, during which they broke the arm of a pensioner before leaving him and his daughter bound and gagged.

The attack on Andrew Dos Ramos, 67, and his daughter, Kamlawattie, 45, of Lot 5 Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice, has left them both traumatised and calling for swift action by lawmen to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Three men, who were armed with a knife, a cutlass and a gun, carried out the attack, which began around 1am and in addition to the cash, they made their escape with a shotgun with 75 live rounds, a quantity of jewellery, alcohol, and some household items.