Bandits steal $3M in Edinburgh home invasion
-pensioner’s arm broken during hour-long attack
Armed bandits yesterday stole $3M in cash during an early morning home invasion at Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice, during which they broke the arm of a pensioner before leaving him and his daughter bound and gagged.
The attack on Andrew Dos Ramos, 67, and his daughter, Kamlawattie, 45, of Lot 5 Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice, has left them both traumatised and calling for swift action by lawmen to bring the perpetrators to justice.
Three men, who were armed with a knife, a cutlass and a gun, carried out the attack, which began around 1am and in addition to the cash, they made their escape with a shotgun with 75 live rounds, a quantity of jewellery, alcohol, and some household items.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother of two knifed to death by reputed husband
-
Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home
-
Aishalton man charged with rape of girl
-
Acting head of GTI shattering glass ceilings in male-dominated field
-
Guyanese woman murdered in the Bahamas
-
Lusignan joiner dies of seizure two weeks after collision
-
Rodrigues freed of Crum-Ewing murder charge
-
Missing pensioner found dead near airport
-
Baishanlin needs three more years to make good on promises, CEO says
Comments
About these comments