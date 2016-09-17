Brazilian miner chopped to death in Puruni altercation
The Police say they are investigating the murder of Helio Batista Xavier Neves, 47 yrs., a Brazilian National, which occurred about 20:00h. last night at Sourie Backdam, Puruni.
Enquiries disclosed that Neves who was a gold miner, had an altercation with a male over some parts for an excavator machine. As a result, the suspect armed himself with a cutlass and dealt Neves multiple chops about his body. He was rushed to the Bartica Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.
The suspect has not yet been apprehended.
