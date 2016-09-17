Gov’t inks US$5M pact with Germany for third phase of protected areas project

The Guyana Government yesterday signed a US$5M agreement with the German Government for the implementation of the third phase of the Guyana Protected Areas Systems (GPAS) Project, which will largely focus on investment in protected areas at Shell Beach, Kaieteur and the Kanuku Mountains.

The agreement was signed at the Ministry of the Presidency between Minister of State Joseph Harmon and Regional Director of Germany’s Federal Foreign Office for Latin America and the Caribbean Ambassador Dieter Lamle.

A Ministry of the Presidency statement said the signing took place immediately after a meeting between President David Granger and Ambassador Lamle, who was accompanied by Germany's Ambassador to Guyana Lutz Hermann Gorgens and Honorary Consul of Germany to Guyana Ben ter Welle.