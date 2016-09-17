Granger inaugurates annual Education Day

President David Granger yesterday inaugurated an annual “Education Day,” while urging hundreds of students to continue running the race of education against ignorance and catastrophe.

Students from various schools across the country gathered for a rally at the D’Urban Park yesterday morning after the Education Month march from the Stabroek Square.

At the rally, held under the theme "Each Child Matters: Stakeholders Unite for the Enhancement of Education," Granger announced that every second Friday in September would be designated "Education Day" and argued the case that having a full education is essential to every child. Referencing the theme, Granger explained that education is vital to avoid catastrophe. He said that education is a race and encouraged the children to continue running. "We are competing with ignorance and catastrophe," he said, while emphasising that education should not just be limited to what is learned in school but should be a complete experience that is continued throughout life.