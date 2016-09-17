Guyana asks Huawei to help expand internet network

Chinese ICT giant Huawei Technologies has been asked to assist Guyana to expand its internet network and this could lead to connections being available in remote parts of the country.

Head of the EGovernment Unit Floyd Levi, who was part of a delegation that met with company officials in China, said that an assessment has to first be done to determine the cost of the project, the types of technologies that will have to be used and the areas that will benefit.

During a press conference held at the Ministry of Public Telecommunications on Camp Street yesterday, he noted that in 2010 the Guyana Government secured a US$32M loan from the China Exim Bank to build an EGovernment network which was installed along the coastline of Guyana – from Corriverton to Charity, Essequibo Coast. He said that the network goes as far south as Diamond, East Bank Demerara.