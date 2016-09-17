MMC Security driver shot dead by company guard after altercation
A twenty four year old male suspect who is a security guard of MMC Security Service, is in custody as police continue investigations of the fatal shooting of another MMC Security Personnel, who has been identified as Herbert Verwayne, 36 yrs., a driver of the said Security company, the police say. The incident occurred about 8 this morning at the Security Service’s Office at Happy Acres, East Coast Demerara.
Initial enquiries revealed that Verwayne was in the company of several other employees when the suspect armed with a shotgun, approached in a rage, accusing Verwayne and others of making ill remarks about his daughter; in the process, he discharged the shotgun.
One other employee suffered shotgun injuries to his left hand and is receiving medical attention.
