Ombudsman Winston Moore passes away

Ombudsman, retired Justice Winston Moore passed away yesterday.

The Ministry of the Presidency today issued the following message of condolence.

The Cooperative Republic of Guyana mourns the passing of the Honourable Justice Winston Lennox Mc Lennon Moore, Ombudsman of Guyana, who passed away on Friday September 16, 2016.

Justice Moore began his legal career as an Attorney-at-Law in 1983. In 1998, he was appointed high Court Judge. In 2007 Justice Moore served as the Judge Advocate for Guyana Defence Force. On January 13, 2014 Justice Moore was sworn in as the Ombudsman of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana extends heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Ms. Viera Moore and children; Nichole, Gary, Gavin and Kevin, as well as other family members and friends of the late Justice Winston Moore.