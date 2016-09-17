Owner of pit bulls surrenders after suspected fatal mauling

The owner of three pit bulls, which are suspected to have mauled a man to death and injured two others at Leonora, West Coast Demerara on Thursday morning, has surrendered to the police, while members of the community yesterday complained that previous reports to the authorities about the animals had been ignored.

Acting Commander of ‘D’ Division Leslie James yesterday told Stabroek News that the owner of the dogs, Marceline Basdeo-Small, surrendered to the Leonora Police Station yesterday afternoon. Police had been unable to locate the woman after the discovery of a dead body with wounds, suspected to have been inflicted by the animals, on Thursday.

James noted yesterday that the identity of the dead man remains unknown. He is said to have been called "Boxer."