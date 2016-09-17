Ramayya says he deserved REO job

Former Region Six Regional Executive Officer (REO), Dr Veerasammy Ramayya yesterday rejected suggestions that his performance had been substandard and he charged that AFC leaders Khemraj Ramjattan and Moses Nagamootoo have failed the people.

Just days after resigning as REO and as a member of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Ramayya summoned a press conference to respond to hints by Prime Minister Nagamootoo that there had been problems with his performance.

Speaking at the Ministry of the Presidency on Thursday on Ramayya’s resignation, Nagamootoo had said the former REO was called in several times by tender board officials to ascertain what he was doing and how he was performing since by virtue of the position he held he was under pressure to deliver.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.