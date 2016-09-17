Shortage of engineers, overloaded contractors among reasons for delays in infrastructure projects

Saying it cannot compete with salaries offered in the private sector, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure has reported a shortage of needed engineers, which it has linked to delays in the implementation of several projects.

"While we do have tremendous capacity here, we are finding it difficult to recruit qualified engineers, even graduate engineers, at the current Public Service commission Salaries, which for a graduate engineer is $80, 000," Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson told a press conference on Thursday.