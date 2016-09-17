Substitute generator arrives in Bartica

A generator, expected to ease the ongoing power outages in Bartica, finally arrived in the town yesterday.

Mayor Gifford Marshall told Stabroek News that the generator, sourced from Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice, arrived around midday and it was being set up. He said the town would most likely see some relief today.

Bartica residents have been enduring scheduled blackouts for almost three weeks as only one Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) generator is functioning.

The town is usually powered by three major units but one was removed from operation two weeks ago for a scheduled major overhaul. Afterward, one of the two remaining ones developed a fault, which resulted in the town being supplied with electricity from one generator.

While fixing the faulty generator was taking longer than expected, the power company decided to transfer the generator from Onverwagt, West Coast Berbice, but because of the poor condition of the Linden–Bartica trail, due to recent rains, its arrival was delayed until yesterday.