Teen charged over Bourda Market murder
The teenaged son of a stallholder was yesterday charged with the murder of the man who was fatally stabbed at Bourda Market early Sunday morning.
Marlon Garrett, 17, of Albouystown, was remanded to prison after he was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a Georgetown court yesterday.
The charge against him stated that on September 11th, at Robb and Bourda streets, he murdered an unidentified man. Garrett was not required to plead to the charge.
Police had previously identified the deceased as Omesh Chetram, 34, of Unity, East Coast Demerara.
Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers yesterday reported that the victim was unidentified and also said that the police file is incomplete.
After remanding Garrett to prison, the Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until October 18th for report.
Police had said that Chetram, who was described as a vagrant, was involved in an argument with the teen between 11.30 pm on Saturday and 1.30 am on Sunday, during which he was stabbed once to his abdomen. He was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother of two knifed to death by reputed husband
-
Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home
-
Aishalton man charged with rape of girl
-
Acting head of GTI shattering glass ceilings in male-dominated field
-
Guyanese woman murdered in the Bahamas
-
Lusignan joiner dies of seizure two weeks after collision
-
Rodrigues freed of Crum-Ewing murder charge
-
Missing pensioner found dead near airport
-
Baishanlin needs three more years to make good on promises, CEO says
Comments
About these comments