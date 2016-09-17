Teen charged over Bourda Market murder

The teenaged son of a stallholder was yesterday charged with the murder of the man who was fatally stabbed at Bourda Market early Sunday morning.

Marlon Garrett, 17, of Albouystown, was remanded to prison after he was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in a Georgetown court yesterday.

The charge against him stated that on September 11th, at Robb and Bourda streets, he murdered an unidentified man. Garrett was not required to plead to the charge.

Police had previously identified the deceased as Omesh Chetram, 34, of Unity, East Coast Demerara.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers yesterday reported that the victim was unidentified and also said that the police file is incomplete.

After remanding Garrett to prison, the Chief Magistrate adjourned the case until October 18th for report.

Police had said that Chetram, who was described as a vagrant, was involved in an argument with the teen between 11.30 pm on Saturday and 1.30 am on Sunday, during which he was stabbed once to his abdomen. He was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.