Two die in smash-up at Unity

The Police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 19:30h. last evening on the Unity Public Road, East Coast Demerara, which resulted in the deaths of Kelvin Cort, 26 yrs. and Jennifer Grant.

Enquiries disclosed that Cort, was processing east along the northern side of the road in motor car PFF 6778 with five occupants, when Motor Pickup GMM 426 which was proceeding in the opposite direction, suddenly swerved into the path of the car and collided with its right front. As a result of the impact, the police say that driver of the car and the occupants namely Grant, age unknown and Jancey Grant, 18 yrs. both of Betsy Ground, East Canje, Berbice, along with Petal Thom, 35 yrs., Sayol Thom, 38 yrs. and Mark Thom, 16 yrs., all of Liverpool Village Corentyne, were rushed to the GPHC where Cort and Grant died whilst receiving medical attention. The other persons have been admitted in an unconscious state.

The driver of the Pickup is in police custody.

The deaths come in the wake of a surge in road fatalities that has led the police to launch Operation Safeway. Fatal accidents have risen by 33% this year and have led to accusations that the government is failing just as miserably as its predecessor which it had heavily criticised.