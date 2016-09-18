Cabinet united on SOCU remaining under police force supervision
- Harmon
Minister of State Joseph Harmon says there is no division within Cabinet on the Specialised Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) remaining under the ambit of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).
He made the statement at this week’s post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday, while noting that when the issue was considered at Cabinet it was clear “that SOCU is a unit of the Guyana Police Force and it’s under the superintendence of the Guyana Police Force.”
His statement came following recent comments made by both Attorney General Basil Williams and Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan relating to the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother of two knifed to death by reputed husband
-
Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home
-
Aishalton man charged with rape of girl
-
Acting head of GTI shattering glass ceilings in male-dominated field
-
Lusignan joiner dies of seizure two weeks after collision
-
Rodrigues freed of Crum-Ewing murder charge
-
Missing pensioner found dead near airport
-
Baishanlin needs three more years to make good on promises, CEO says
Ramayya says he deserved REO job
Comments
About these comments