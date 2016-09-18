Cabinet united on SOCU remaining under police force supervision

Minister of State Joseph Harmon says there is no division within Cabinet on the Specialised Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) remaining under the ambit of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

He made the statement at this week’s post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday, while noting that when the issue was considered at Cabinet it was clear “that SOCU is a unit of the Guyana Police Force and it’s under the superintendence of the Guyana Police Force.”

His statement came following recent comments made by both Attorney General Basil Williams and Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan relating to the