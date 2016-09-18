Gov’t urges dissatisfied bidders to appeal to protest committee

The government yesterday urged bidders for contracts for the provisions of goods and services to the state to use the Bid Protest Committee to address any concerns about the tendering process.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) issued the advisory in light of concern being expressed to government by a manufacturer over the award of contract for the supply and delivery of boxed juice for national distribution to nursery schools in anticipation of the start of the current school term.

In a statement issued last evening, the DPI said the government reaffirmed the right of any bidder involved in bidding to provide goods or services to the government, who has any concerns relating to the process, to pursue same with the Bid Protest Committee.

The statement said that in the case of the contract for the supply of the boxed juice, a recommendation was made by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board to have the contract awarded to the third highest bidder as it had satisfied all the technical and administrative requirements. Cabinet subsequently offered no objection to the recommendation and the contract was awarded accordingly.

It further noted that Cabinet was advised that the lowest bidder was not recommended for the contract in view of continued issues with past performance dating back to 2012. “Further, the second lowest did not meet a technical requirement of 25% natural juice content in each box after tests conducted by the Food and Drug Department,” it added.

The Bid Protest Committee, which was established in June of this year under regulations of the Public Procurement Act, is chaired by Attorney Joann Bond and includes former GTT General Manager Archibald Clifton and Insurance Broker Ewart Adams.