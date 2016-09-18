GPSU to decide process to break public service wages deadlock by Friday, Yarde says
-defends 25% demand as feasible
Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) President Patrick Yarde yesterday said that the union’s executive council will decide on the way forward on public service salary negotiations by the end of this week, while maintaining that its demand for a 25% increase is both feasible and sustainable.
Yarde yesterday defended the demand even as the union criticised Finance Minister Winston Jordan’s claim that anything more that the administration’s “final offer” of increases ranging from 10% to 1% cannot be “sustained” by the country’s revenue projections.
Yarde told Stabroek News that the union's executive council will meet on Friday
