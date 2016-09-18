Groenveldt Bridge works to start tomorrow

Construction work will commence on the Groenveldt Bridge, West Coast Demerara tomorrow and to facilitate these works, the West Coast Demerara Public Road in the vicinity of the Groenveldt Bridge will only be opened to one alternating lane of motorised traffic.

This setup will be in effect from tomorrow to November 30, 2016, a release from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) said today.

During this period, pedestrians and cyclists are advised to use the designated timber bridge provided for their use on the right-hand-side (northern side) of the road.

MPI said that appropriate traffic advisory and warning signs will be placed on the east and west approaches to forewarn road users of the works and the temporary restriction ahead. Road users are asked to reduce speed and exercise caution while following traffic control measures in place for their safety and convenience when passing through the construction zone at Groenveldt.