MMC security driver shot dead, another wounded in attack by angry co-worker
A driver attached to the MMC security firm was shot dead by a colleague, who also wounded another co-worker during a confrontation outside the company’s headquarters at Happy Acres, East Coast Demerara yesterday morning.
Dead is Herbert Verwayne, called “Bullet,” 36, a father of four who lived at Lot 710 Block ‘8’ Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, who police say was shot as a result of remarks that he and others were accused of making about the shooter’s daughter.
Verwayne, who sustained gunshot wounds about his body including to his chest and neck, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), while his wounded colleague, whose name …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother of two knifed to death by reputed husband
-
Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home
-
Aishalton man charged with rape of girl
-
Acting head of GTI shattering glass ceilings in male-dominated field
-
Lusignan joiner dies of seizure two weeks after collision
-
Rodrigues freed of Crum-Ewing murder charge
-
Missing pensioner found dead near airport
-
Baishanlin needs three more years to make good on promises, CEO says
Ramayya says he deserved REO job
Comments
About these comments