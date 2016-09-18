MMC security driver shot dead, another wounded in attack by angry co-worker

A driver attached to the MMC security firm was shot dead by a colleague, who also wounded another co-worker during a confrontation outside the company’s headquarters at Happy Acres, East Coast Demerara yesterday morning.

Dead is Herbert Verwayne, called “Bullet,” 36, a father of four who lived at Lot 710 Block ‘8’ Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, who police say was shot as a result of remarks that he and others were accused of making about the shooter’s daughter.

Verwayne, who sustained gunshot wounds about his body including to his chest and neck, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), while his wounded colleague, whose name