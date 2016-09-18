Potential sites for onshore oil and gas support base identified
The Ministry of Public Infrastructure yesterday announced potential sites for the proposed oil and gas industry onshore support base have been identified and it will be presenting its report to the Cabinet’s oil and gas subcommittee shortly.
In a statement issued last evening, the ministry said that it has completed a screening evaluation of the sites and that several possible locations were examined along the Berbice, Demerara, and Essequibo Rivers, and the top two ranked sites were identified. “The Ministry of Public Infrastructure will recommend that extensive studies be conducted on the top ranked locations before a final decision is made,” it said, while adding that due to the restrictive timeframe, it is expected that a final recommendation will be made shortly.
