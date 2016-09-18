Region One education officials investigate strip-searching of female students
-in presence of male police
Regional educational officials in Region One are investigating an incident involving female students of the Santa Rosa Secondary School in the Moruca Sub-region, being strip-searched over accusations of stolen money in the presence of male police officers.
Regional Executive Officer (REO), Region One, Leslie Wilburg, confirmed that he had received a report of the incident, and that a formal complaint had been lodged yesterday afternoon.
This newspaper was informed that the incident first came to light on Friday after a
