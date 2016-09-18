Sandpit Onderneeming (Part 2)
Photos by Joanna Dhanraj
To get to Sandpit, Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast one has to travel to Suddie and take a car from the car park. It is just a short distance away.
There are houses all along the access road to Sandpit and one must cross a concrete bridge, which sits over a sparkling black water creek. On a section of this creek is Rooster’s Resort. It was a week day in August and the resort was teeming with children and their parents. Happy cries filled the air as they swam and pedalled boats on the water. A few of them stood on an elevated platform on which a small plane also rests.
Once over the bridge, the hire car began its slow drive across the red-sand road nicknamed …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News, Sunday, The World Beyond Georgetown
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Mother of two knifed to death by reputed husband
-
Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home
-
Aishalton man charged with rape of girl
-
Acting head of GTI shattering glass ceilings in male-dominated field
-
Lusignan joiner dies of seizure two weeks after collision
-
Rodrigues freed of Crum-Ewing murder charge
-
Missing pensioner found dead near airport
-
Baishanlin needs three more years to make good on promises, CEO says
Ramayya says he deserved REO job
Comments
About these comments