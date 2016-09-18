Secondary schools getting high speed internet
-100 connected so far by EGov’t Unit
In keeping with a CXC directive that from 2017 all School Based Assessments (SBAs) will have to be submitted online, the EGovernment Unit has started a project to link all secondary schools via the internet.
Head of the EGovernment Unit, Floyd Levi disclosed yesterday that so far 100 secondary schools along the coast have been connected with high speed internet access. These schools are located within the area that the network operates. “At this point in time those schools are using high speed internet access via the EGovernment network”, he said.
During a press conference at the Ministry of Public Telecommuni-cations dealing with negotiations with a
Ramayya says he deserved REO job
