Soyini Fraser clinches Miss Guyana Universe crown in stunning red gown

Pageant veteran Soyini Fraser won the Miss Guyana Universe 2016 title after stiff competition from thirteen other beauties on Saturday night at the Marriott Hotel.

Scheduled for a 6:30 pm start, the pageant didn’t commence until 7:55pm with an instrumental of the national anthem done by the Guyana Police Force on steel pans. This ran straight into the Introduction Segment where the fourteen delegates appeared in short-flared nude and silver coloured dresses. The contestants were: Malika Russell, Soyini Fraser, Iman Jaisingh, Odessa Grogan, Ariella Basdeo, Meleisa Defreitas, Ashley Cameron, Ayana Whitehead, Ashley John, Aysya Kelly, Rafieya Husain, Xamiera Kippins, Denisha Rogers and Keleisha Kelly.

MC's Georgetown Deputy Mayor, Sherod Duncan and his co-host introduced the judging panel which comprised Uma Bux, Rosh Khan, Christa Simons, Donna Sinclair, Vishnu Doerga, Fatima William and Aria Hamilton.