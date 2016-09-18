Two dead, four injured after Unity road collision

Two persons died while four others were injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a pick-up truck along the Unity Public Road, East Coast Demerara on Friday evening.

Kelvin Cort, 26, a taxi driver of Courtland Village, Berbice, and his cousin Jennifer Patricia Grant, a maid ward attached to the New Amsterdam Hospital and of Betsy Ground Village, East Canje, Berbice, died around 11.30pm on Friday while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), where they were rushed after the accident.

Those injured were identified as Petal Thom, 35, her sister Fiona Thom, 38, their nephew Mark Thom, 16, of Liverpool Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Grant's daughter, 18-year-old Jimacie Rebecca Grant, who were