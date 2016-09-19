Cancer Institute holds two-day screening for cervical cancer in Rupununi
The satisfaction of knowing their status and nipping cervical cancer in the bud if tested positive, was what drove many women of Rupununi, Region 9 to take advantage of a two-day screening and awareness exercise.
Carol Fiedtkou who lives at Tabatinga, a few villages away, was among the women who were screened through Pap smears when the Cancer Institute of Guyana (CIG) took its clinic to the Lethem Hospital last on September 8 and 9.
Fiedtkou learnt about the cancer camp through a notice posted at the shopping mall and did not want to miss the opportunity.
