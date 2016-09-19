Construction worker falls to death from Diamond building

The family of the construction worker who died after he was shocked and fell off of a three-storey building, believes that his death could have been avoided if workers’ safety was taken seriously.

Matthew Adams, 31, of Lot 75 Block ‘E’, South Sophia, was working on top of a building at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, early Saturday morning when the incident occurred. While it was reported that it was Adams’ first day on the job, his sister Kathrine Adams explained to Stabroek News yesterday that he had been in construction for more than three years and it was his third day working on the building in Diamond.

Kathrine related that while she is not home during evening as she works the night shift, she had seen the man several days ago. His nephew explained to Stabroek News that he had talked to the man the same morning. “He was good and was making jokes as per normal you know, is just sad,” he said.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.