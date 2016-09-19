Corriverton blaze leaves 15 homeless
-owner looked after children in need
A family of fifteen from Corriverton is now homeless after a fire of unknown origin gutted their fully-furnished, six-bedroom home on Saturday.
Gloria Downer, 52, of Lot 114 Alexander Street, Rampoor, Corriverton told Stabroek News that the fire began around 3:45 on Saturday afternoon. An investigation has been launched.
According to Downer, she returned home from the market and was preparing dinner for her children when her nephew informed her that smoke was coming from the upstairs of the two- storey home.
"The lil boy run and come now and he tell me aunty he see smoke coming from upstairs…When I go upstairs the whole house in flames", she said.
