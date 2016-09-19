DDL to issue statement on challenge to juice contract
Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) is preparing to make public its stance as it pertains to the recent loss of a bid to supply its Topco ® juices to government’s public school feeding programme.
The bid was won by Suriname’s Rudisa Beverage and Juices N.V.
“Yes we want to comment publicly…I am actually preparing a statement at the moment. The reason I am preparing a statement is that there are a lot of pertinent details that for the sake of clarity we prefer to put it in a written statement,” DDL’s Public Relations spokesperson Alex Graham told Stabroek News yesterday.
However, he explained that he could not say definitively when the statement will be released.
