European Investment Bank team eying port project
A delegation from the European Investment Bank (EIB) on Friday said that after a two-day visit and meetings with government officials and the private sector it is optimistic that loan agreements for infrastructural projects can be reached as early as next year.
While not brokering any agreements or making any commitments, the bank team seemed interested in assisting with the building of Guyana’s first deep water harbour after visiting the port of Georgetown.
“Business climate in this country is welcoming…We discussed possible investments in the energy sector and the harbour. The rehabilitation of the harbour is part of a bigger investment programme to the links and improved links to Brazil. If we start with the harbour, I think that would be a good thing,” EIB’s Vice President, Pim van Ballenkom said at a press briefing held at the Marriott Hotel.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
