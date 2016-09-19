‘Extreme form of forfeiture’

A critique for the Private Sector Commission (PSC) of the proposed state assets recovery legislation has hammered it as an “extreme form” of asset forfeiture in which the presumption of innocence is reversed and called for it to be placed on hold.

The PSC is adamant that the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA) Bill in its current form, “is flawed” and in a press release which accompanied the critique on Friday, it urged the Government to seriously re-examine it before it is put to the legislature.

“The Private Sector Commission wishes to reiterate its position that all assets belonging to the state, which were unlawfully acquired by any unauthorized beneficiary, must be returned to the state. The Private Sector Commission is, however, also strongly of the view that the curtailment of civil liberties and the erosion of investor confidence must not be the result of the process of such recovery”, the release said.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.