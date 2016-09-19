Fourth man held over Black Bush triple murder

Police have arrested the fourth suspect they had been searching for in connection with July’s triple murder at Black Bush Polder, Corentyne. Acting Crime Chief Hugh Jessemy last evening told Stabroek News that ranks from ‘B’ Division made the arrest during the course of yesterday and the suspect is being questioned.

Jessemy said the fourth suspect, Rakesh Karamchand, 27, known as ‘Go-To-Front,’ of Sheet Anchor, Canje, was wanted during the initial stages of the investigations but police were unable to find him.

On July 23rd Pawan Chandradeo, 37, his son Jaikarran Chandradeo, 15, and his brother-in-law Naresh Rooplall, 33, were found dead with gunshot wounds after they had left to go on a fishing trip in the Black Bush Polder area.

Three men have since been jointly charged with the murders.

Carlton Chaitram, 37, known as ‘Lyma’; his son, Jairam Chaitram, 17; and Tameshwar Jagmohan, 18, known as ‘Guana,’ of Mibicuri South, Black Bush Polder appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.