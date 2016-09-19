Gov’t has to invest in Lethem infrastructure – Gajie
With Lethem having been declared a town close to a year now, the Rupununi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) is calling on the government to improve its infrastructure so that Brazilians can continue to give the local economy a boost.
Daniel Gajie, immediate past president and Director of Local Government of the RCCI, told Stabroek News last week that there has been no huge government intervention in Lethem which saw historic municipal elections in March.
He said Brazilians coming over to the Upper Takutu/Upper Essequibo border town to support businesses and purchase items that have been brought in from Georgetown, have contributed significantly to the growth and survival of the economy. He noted that this has been happening since 2008 and that the economy "would not be where it is without the Brazilians."
