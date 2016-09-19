New York bombing suspect Rahami captured in New Jersey -mayor
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – An Afghanistan-born American sought in connection with a bombing that wounded more than two dozen people in New York City and could be linked to other bombs found in New York and New Jersey was taken into custody today after a shootout, a New Jersey mayor said.
Ahmad Khan Rahami of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was taken into custody after firing at police officer in Linden, New Jersey, about 20 miles outside New York, Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage said.
Investigators believe more people were involved in the New York and New Jersey bombing plots, two U.S. officials told Reuters.
The New York Police Department had released a photo of Rahami, 28, and said they wanted to question him about a Saturday night explosion that wounded 29 people in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood and for a blast earlier that day in Seaside Park, New Jersey, authorities said.
