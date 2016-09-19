Owner of pit bulls released on bail
Police have released Marcelline Basdeo-Small, the owner of three pit bulls which are suspected to have mauled a man to death at Leonora, on station bail.
Bail was granted yesterday, according to Acting Commander of ‘D’ Division, Leslie James.
James yesterday told Stabroek News, Basdeo-Small, who had surrendered at the Leonora Police Station on Friday afternoon was released on $100,000 bail pending further investigations.
On Thursday morning, it was reported that three persons were attacked by pit bulls owned by Basdeo- Small, resulting in the death of a homeless man who is still to be identified and two persons being injured.
