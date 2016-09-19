Police changes

As a consequence of Commander of ‘B’ Division, Assistant Commissioner Eon Amsterdam proceeding on his annual vacation leave from today, Senior Superintendent Kevin Adonis has been posted to ‘B’ Division temporarily as Commander.

Superintendent Khali Pareshram from ‘A’ Division has been posted to ‘G’ Division temporarily as Commander. He can be contacted on telephone numbers: 649-0037 and 660-2258, whilst. Adonis can be contacted on 641-5609 and 673-4474.

Pareshram was second in command of ‘A’ Division.