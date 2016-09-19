Police changes
As a consequence of Commander of ‘B’ Division, Assistant Commissioner Eon Amsterdam proceeding on his annual vacation leave from today, Senior Superintendent Kevin Adonis has been posted to ‘B’ Division temporarily as Commander.
Superintendent Khali Pareshram from ‘A’ Division has been posted to ‘G’ Division temporarily as Commander. He can be contacted on telephone numbers: 649-0037 and 660-2258, whilst. Adonis can be contacted on 641-5609 and 673-4474.
Pareshram was second in command of ‘A’ Division.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Registrar of Deeds robbed by armed bandits at Eccles home
-
Aishalton man charged with rape of girl
-
Lusignan joiner dies of seizure two weeks after collision
-
Rodrigues freed of Crum-Ewing murder charge
Ramayya says he deserved REO job
-
Missing pensioner found dead near airport
-
Baishanlin needs three more years to make good on promises, CEO says
Illegal Cessna found at Yupukari strip
Non-Pariel couple robbed of $2M on Regent St
Comments
About these comments