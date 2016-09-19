President at UN General Assembly
President David Granger (left) is currently attending the 71st Regular Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, USA. The President is, this morning, participating in a high-level Summit on Refugees and Migrants, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)
