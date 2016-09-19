Suspect gives statement in killing of MMC driver

As investigations continue into the murder of MMC driver, Herbert Verwayne, who was shot dead on Saturday morning, acting Crime Chief Hugh Jessemy says that the police have taken a statement from the suspect, Kevin Stephens, a colleague of the dead man.

Jessemy added that the police are awaiting a post-mortem report before sending the file for advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions. The post mortem is scheduled for this week.

Verwayne, called “Bullet,” 36, a father of four who lived at Lot 710 Block ‘8’ Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo, was shot as a result of remarks that he and others were accused of making about the shooter’s daughter, the police had said.

The men are employed by the MMC security firm.

Stephens, of La Penitence, Georgetown, remains in police custody and is likely to face charges.