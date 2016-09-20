$14M remedial work begins on Canal Number One and Two roads

As a $14 million remedial operation begins on the Canal Number One and Two roads, Regional Chairman Julius Faeber believes that instead of doing “patchwork” the authorities should recap the entire road.

The main road on the West Bank Demerara, which stretches about four miles long, has been in a deplorable state for several years and drivers and residents have been complaining. When Stabroek News visited on Sunday, cracks and small potholes pockmarked the first half, whilst on the second half of the road, the potholes were larger and appeared more frequently, which forced drivers to slow down in order to safely navigate the road.

Drivers warily navigate the road as if they are …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.