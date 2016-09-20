Armed bandits rob Mocha ‘Cheap Shop’

A Mocha-Arcadia business was robbed yesterday of an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables by armed bandits who pretended to be customers.

Stabroek News was told that three men, one of whom was armed with a gun, entered ‘Cheap Shop’ located on Burnham Boulevard and asked to purchase cigarettes.

After the seller informed the fake customers that the shop had