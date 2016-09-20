Arrest warrants issued for Dataram, wife
-ruling on 284-pound cocaine find delayed
An arrest warrant was today issued for self-professed drug lord Barry Dataram and his common-law wife Anjanie Boodnarine after they were a no-show at a hearing scheduled for a ruling on whether they have to lead a defence in their trial for the alleged possession of 284 lbs of cocaine.
Dataram, Boodnarine, Kevin Charran, and Trevor Gouveia are currently on trial for possession of 129.230 kilogrammes of cocaine (equivalent to 284 pounds) that were found on April 16, 2015 at the Lot 661 Silver Dam, Fourth Avenue, Diamond Housing Scheme house owned by Dataram.
Magistrate Judy Latchman issued an arrest warrant for both Dataram and
