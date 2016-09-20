Bahamian man charged with killing Guyanese teacher
A Bahamian man was yesterday charged with the murder of Guyanese educator Marisha Bowen, who was found dead in her Nassau Village apartment almost two weeks ago.
While information from Bahamian news sources is limited, Stabroek News was told that a 30-year old man was yesterday charged in a court with the woman’s murder.
Princess Earle, the mother of the slain woman, told Stabroek News that the family received word that a
