Bheri Ramsarran case adjourned to September 26

The case against the former minister of health Dr Bheri Ramsaran over using insulting language towards women’s rights activist Sherlina Nageer was yesterday once against put over to a later date.

Magistrate Charlyn Artiga was absent as she was attending the Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Association conference in Georgetown and Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh who presided in her stead, put the case down for decision on September 26.

Though he was spotted traversing the streets of New Amsterdam yesterday, Ramsaran was once again a no-show at the Whim Magistrate’s Court. In the past, Ramsaran’s lawyers had submitted a medical certificate stating that he was suffering from Chikungunya.

Nageer, meanwhile, has been present in court throughout the case.

The Member of Parliament is accused of using insulting language towards Nageer outside the Whim Magistrate’s Court on April 20, 2015. At the time, Ramsaran was there to lend moral support to former president Bharrat Jagdeo, who was facing a racial incitement charge.