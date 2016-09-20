Evidence shows well in QAII complex belongs to GWI – Goolsarran

Former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran says the evidence clearly shows that the water well in the compound of the Queens Atlantic Investment Inc (QAII) at Industrial Site, Ruimveldt belongs to the Guyana Water Inc.

In his accountability column in yesterday's edition of Stabroek News, Goolsarran said "…the evidence clearly shows that the well is the property of GWI since: (a) it is reflected in GWI's assets register and hence its balance sheet duly certified by the external auditors; (b) GWI is paying the electricity bills as well as the cost of operation and maintenance of the well; and (c) GWI is collecting water rates from some 9,000 residents in the area. GWI is therefore a